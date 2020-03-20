Feeding South Dakota closes food pantries, offers “drive-thru”

Feeding South Dakota is closing its Sioux Falls and Rapid City food pantries amid COVID-19 concerns and will instead offer a drive-thru style food distribution.

This decision was most certainly not an easy decision to make but it has been determined to be in the best interest of everyone to ensure we are keeping our staff, volunteers and guests as safe as possible,” said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota. “Closing the food pantries will allow us to more efficiently and effectively use our staff resources to continue to pack emergency boxes and bags of food to distribute to not only our residents in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but to focus on the needs of all 66 counties of our state.”

Starting Monday, families will remain in their vehicles while volunteers and staff load the food.

In Sioux Falls, food distribution will run from 6 to 7 pm, or until all the food has been distributed on Mondays and Thursdays at the Kenny Anderson Community Center, the MariCar Community Center, the Oyate Community Center, the Kuehn Community Center, and First United Methodist Church.