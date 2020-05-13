Feeding South Dakota receiving major donations this week

Feeding South Dakota food pantry locations and mobile food pantries have seen a significant increase in demand because of COVID-19 pandemic related job losses and cut backs in work hours.

Dakota Radio Group reports thanks to several different groups, the organization is getting an infusion of food donations and cash this week to help meet current demand.

Wednesday morning, The Bishops’ Storehouse owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will deliver a trailer loaded with 24 pallets of dry goods (valued at over $44,000) to the Feeding South Dakota warehouse in Pierre. Donated goods include canned soups, vegetables, fruit and staples such as sugar and flour.

Delta Dental donated $200,000 this week to help provide emergency support to help meet the increased need for food assistance in South Dakota. Delta Dental and its Foundation have supported the Mobile Food Pantry Program in Pierre along with the capital campaign to update the distribution centers in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, contributing nearly $923,000 in financial support since 2010.

Earlier this month, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation donated $150,000 with a promise of more to come, despite having canceled this year’s fundraising Prime Time Gala event. Since the Foundation began donating to Feeding SD in 2014, they’ve given $1.379 million to the organization.

The Pierre location has openings for volunteers at varying times and dates. To check the schedule and sign up, go to the Feeding South Dakota website.

Since the middle of March, Feeding South Dakota has increased its capacity from providing food to 45 communities to now working with agency partners to host distributions in 93 communities in 56 counties.