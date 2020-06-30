Feeding South Dakota serving more than twice the number of households during pandemic

The CEO of Feeding South Dakota, Matt Gassen, said families are being impacted by layoffs during the pandemic and are turning to organizations, like Feeding South Dakota, for help. Gassen expects this increased demand to last for at least another 12 months as more people are laid off, lose their business, or continuously have hours cut.

The organization is serving 2.5 times the number of households typically served right now. Gassen said the organization is always in need of volunteers but especially right now. It's hard to get product donated because there's so much pressure on the supply chain, so Feeding South Dakota has had to buy a lot of product. Gassen said people can donate money to help if they're able to. You can donate or volunteer here.

There are central distributions in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. The one in Sioux Falls is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the old Fareway on West 41st Street. Eventually, Gassen said the central distribution will turn into a neighborhood distribution, so they can meet more demand. This way they will be able to reach people who may not be able to get to the centralized distribution if they don't have transportation.