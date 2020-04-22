Feeding the Yankton Community

It's a tough time for many right now. Communities all across South Dakota are doing their part to make sure people don't go hungry. In Yankton County, there's a weekly effort there to help feed families.

Many organizations are seeing a need in their community and are springing into action to help out. That includes the United Way of Greater Yankton in collaboration with the Yankton County Emergency Management and Feeding South Dakota.

Once a week, lines of cars wrap around the parking lot of Yankton High School. In a drive through style, families in need pick up an emergency food box. The food comes from Feeding South Dakota, and provides enough for four to five meals. An average of 450 families drive through each week.

”We knew that there was need in the community, but we didn’t know how large of a scale. I think we were surprised at first to serve as many families as we did, but I think all of us feel very grateful that we have the ability to help and to make a difference during this difficult time,” said Lauren Hanson, Executive Director of United Way and Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton.

Hanson says these food distributions couldn’t happen without the entire Yankton Community stepping up.

”It’s a big community effort, a lot of donations, a lot of people are helping and we couldn’t do it alone,” said Hanson.

Volunteers like Larry Thomas say now is an important time for people to help out if they can.

"There's a lot of people in need now, you know and I'm fortunate and there's a lot of people less fortunate. So you know, to be able to help people in need I think is very important and it's kind of a give it forward, you know. So hopefully someday they'll give back too,” said Hanson.

He's enjoyed seeing the positive impact he's making during this stressful time.

"It's been great. They're so appreciative. You know the smiles on the kids' faces when we're able to give them cookies, the adults that are very appreciative of what we're doing, It’s just very feel good,” said Hanson.

This emergency food distribution happens every Wednesday at Yankton High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

