Feeding the elders of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe

Eight full size buffaloes have been packaged and distributed over the past two days to elders living on the Sisseton-Wahpeton Reservation.

​"This morning we did 70 and over, which are the important, or most endangered age group right now. We need to get them plenty of food so they can stay home, and stay quarantined," said Donovan White, Chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

The buffalo meat comes from the ten buffaloes that were selected weeks ago for slaughter, tribal leaders are passing out much more than just meat.

"Hamburger, macaroni, hot dogs, we got some bleach, some bread, some eggs, potatoes," White said.

All the food, being handed out by volunteers at the Dakota Connection Casino.

"It just makes my heart feel good to know that a part of this, help feed our community and making sure everybody is fed during this crisis that we're in," said Amanda German, a volunteer helping pass out food.

Dakota Connection Casino General Manager Chris Seaboy tells me this was a perfect opportunity for his company.

"What helps us as a casino is that's our way of giving back to our patrons," Seaboy said.

Giving back is what this is all about. Tribal leaders will Donovan White says he and the other leaders will make sure sure the community is taken care of.

"If this drags on we'll make sure they get more food," White said.