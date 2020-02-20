Friday: Final 'Nurse for a Day' at Presentation College

A shortage of nurses throughout the state has been a problem for multiple years.

"There is almost a 2,000 shortage of nurses just in South Dakota," said Dr. Sadra Weeling, Dean of Nursing at Presentation College.

Presentation College works to find unique ways to increase those numbers.

"We have the health science days, and then we do a summer pathfinders camp, and then something that we do quite often teachers will bring their classes to PC and they'll tour the SIM Lab or the cadaver lab," Weeling said.

One of the other ways is through the 'Nurse for a Day' program.

"It was a super great experience and it really just showed me what a nurse might do on an actual floor shift. We got to gown up and do a sterile procedure, we also got to learn vitals, and basically the basic aspects of being a nurse," said Brandy Peterson, a current Nursing Student at Presentation College.

Brandy Peterson knows the program from personal experience.

Brandy enrolled in the 'Nurse for a Day' course when she was still in high school. It helped her make an informed decision about her future.

"It really gave me a positive feeling about this school," Peterson said.

The final 'Nurse for a Day' class is Friday. Presentation College will continue to enroll as many interested people as they can.

The next time this experience will be available won't be until next school year.