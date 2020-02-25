Final Sioux Falls legislative coffee set for this weekend

This weekend is the last chance for people in the Sioux Falls area to meet their lawmakers face-to-face during the 2020 legislative session.

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host the last of three Legislative Coffees Saturday, Feb. 29.

Organizers say the event will feature legislators from Districts 10, 14 and 25. It will be held at The Hub on the campus of Southeast Tech from 10 to 11:45 a.m.

These legislative coffees are designed to be a forum where citizens can discuss current bills with their elected officials. People also can learn more about legislators’ positions, ask questions and formulate a better understanding of the impact that a prospective law might have upon them.

A moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience. Questions can also be sent in advance to moderators by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com.

The Chamber will also livestream the event on their Facebook page.