Fire Rescue battles 3 overnight fires in Sioux Falls

No one was hurt after fires broke out at three separate residences in Sioux Falls overnight.

The latest started around 6 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on the 700 block of West Rice Street.

Everyone was out of the apartment by the time crews arrived. Crews located the fire in a hallway of the building, and put out the flames in about ten minutes.

The fire left two residents displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

A couple hours earlier, a fire broke out at a home in central Sioux Falls. No one was hurt in that fire either.

The third fire damaged a home in western Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

The cause of all three fires remain under investigation.