We are following a developing story tonight on Dakota News Now involving a fire burning at Custer State Park out west.

So far we know that fire has burned through 150 acres of land at the park.

The fire, named the "Mine Draw Wildfire", was reported just after 11 this morning.

South Dakota Wildland Fire is leading the effort to bring this under control with assistance from multiple agencies including the United States Forest Service. Helicopters are pulling water from center lake to dump on the flames.