A battalion chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said the fire started on the deck in the back of a house just before 4:00 AM Thursday.

The house was located at 201 South Euclid Avenue in central Sioux Falls near 12th Street and Grange Avenue.

While firefighters tried to put the fire out, the flames burnt off a power line.

The battalion chief said no one was injured and the power line is "contained."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.