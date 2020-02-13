Fire crews battling garage fire in northwest Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of an attached garage “fully-engulfed” at a residence in northwest Sioux Falls.

The residence is located in the 3000 block of W. Mulberry Street. According to scanner traffic, the garage was "fully-engulfed" with two vehicles were inside upon arrivial.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Since then, both vehicles have been removed.

At this time fire crews are working to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the rest of the residence.

Fire crews say this hardest part of fighting fires in the extreme cold is the ice.

Crews say no one was home at the time.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time.

