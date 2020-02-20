Fire crews on-scene of Brookings house explosion, fire

Fire crews and police are on-scene of a house fire in Brookings.

The house is located at 618 Sixth Avenue, just a couple blocks north of the Children’s Museum.

Crews have blocked off the surrounding streets.

Brookings Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann says there was a possible gas explosion in the lower level. Arriving crews discovered a fire on every level of the home. Chief Hartmann says the backside of the structure was blown off.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fire Marshall, and the Brookings Fire Department are investigating.