Fire damages storage buildings at T&R Electric in Colman

An employee at T&R Electric in Colman said company leaders believe the fire started around 4:00 AM Wednesday. At this point, they're unsure of what started the flames. There are cameras in all of the buildings, so they're reviewing footage to try and pinpoint more details.

Two storage buildings caught on fire. One had dry-type electrical transformers in it. The other had equipment in it, like forklifts and cranes.

The Madison Fire Department livestreamed the efforts to put the fire out on its Facebook page. You can see it attached to this article.

According to T&R Electric's website, the company has been around since 1961. It's a family-owned company that aims to give quality service to utility and industrial customers. The business is located along Highway 34 west of I-29 in Colman.