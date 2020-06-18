Fire destroys Aberdeen home; Firefighter receives minor injuries

Authorities say a firefighter received minor injuries attempting to save a home that was destroyed by a fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a house on the outskirts of Aberdeen, according to the Brown County Emergency Management Office.

Strong winds and hot temperatures made fighting the fire much more difficult, officials say. To make matters worse, a thunderstorm rolled through the area during the incident.

Crews were ultimately unable to save the structure due to strong winds.

The family living in the home was able to escape without injury, but lost everything in the fire. The firefighter's injuries are not believed to be serious.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist the family.