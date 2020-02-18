Fire destroys two Hot Springs businesses

An emergency management official says at least two downtown businesses in a small southwestern South Dakota city have been destroyed by fire.

Officials say the fire began at the Vault restaurant about 8:30 p.m. Monday night and spread to the China Buffet in Hot Springs.

Fall River County emergency manager Frank Maynard tells KOTA-TV the fire has spread to the Quilt Shop. Maynard says no one has been hurt. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Hot Springs has a population of about 3,700 and is about 57 miles south of Rapid City.

