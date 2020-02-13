Firefighters battle icy temps while extinguishing Sioux Falls apartment fire

Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls apartment on a frigid morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on E. 12th Street near Sycamore Avenue.

Residents of the building were already leaving the building when firefighters arrived. They were immediately moved to either warming vehicles or a neighboring apartment, as air temperatures hovered around -15 degrees that morning.

Crews were able to put out the fire within a few minutes.

No one was hurt, and residents of the apartment were able to go back inside within ten minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.