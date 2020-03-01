Firefighters overcome electrical issues to extinguish Sioux Falls blaze

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was able to put out house fire despite dealing with potentially dangerous electrical issues.

Bystanders reported the fire on the 2600 block of S. Hawthorne Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Brian Christianson.

When crews arrived, they learned two dogs had been moved out of the home and placed in the care of neighbors.

Firefighters quickly learned that the fire appeared to be related to an electrical wiring issue in the back of the home. The wires were actively arcing, which Christianson said created fire suppression challenges. It prevented crews from using standard hoses, which may have resulted in electrical shocks to firefighters.

Crews used dry chemical extinguishers to put out portions of the fire. They also assembled a remote water application device, which does not require direct contact from a firefighter to operate. This eventually allowed crews to get the fire under control.

An Xcel Energy crew eventually arrived to de-energize the home. This allowed crews to get inside the home and check for any further issues.

There were no injuries reported.