Firefighters rescue pets from Sioux Falls garage fire

Authorities say no one was hurt, but crews managed to rescue several pets after a garage caught fire in southeast Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a garage attached to a home on E. Lexington Circle near 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. They confirmed no one was inside the residence, and were able to quickly put out the flames.

During the operation, firefighters rescued a cat and five kittens from the residence.

The garage was heavily damaged in the fire. The house received minor damage, but still enough to displace the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.