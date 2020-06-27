Firework season kicks off amid pandemic

Firework season is here, and many are ready to celebrate in South Dakota after a challenging first half of 2020.

With the Coronavirus canceling many events in 2020, celebrating the 4th of July with some fireworks is one event that many are looking forward to.

Saturday is the first day Pyro City Fireworks could sell to South Dakotans, and Pyro City says they are excited for this time of year.

Owner of Pyro City Fireworks Kevin Lorenzen said, “Fireworks, it’s a form of entertainment and it can bring together all ages from little grandkids all the way up to the grandparents, and people are looking to have fun.”

Even with COVID safety precautions in place, Pyro City says the best way to be safe is to avoid the big crowds.

Lorenzen said, “We are very fortunate that we have a big building here that’s climate-controlled and a lot of systems in place and there’s a lot of room. The big thing is to avoid the crowds and shop early, shop early in the season, and shop early in the morning.”

One way to make sure the fun continues this holiday season is by checking your surroundings when you shoot off fireworks.

Brandon Fey with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said, “We don’t want to shoot anywhere near a house. We actually have had a fire recently in Sioux Falls where a bottle rocket from a block away landed on top of a roof and started a structure fire, so we want to be cognoscente of where we are shooting those off.”

Safety is just as important when shooting off fireworks as it is when cleaning up their debris.

"Minimum five hours, after that five hours we can safely dispose of them inside of garbage. If you shoot it off and pick it up and throw it into garbage it can still be super-hot, next thing we know we have a garbage fire; most people put their garbage cans right next to their house, next thing you know we have structure fire,” said Fey.

But at the end of the day, firework season is gearing up to be a fun one.

"A lot of excitement, we’re getting a lot of phone calls, a lot of people stopping by and checking out the new product everybody’s looking for that backyard fun and they’re looking to celebrate. It’s a good time to get out and enjoy yourself,” said Lorenzen.

You can find a list of laws and regulations for where you live along with more safety tips at helplinecenter.org