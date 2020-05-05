First Bank & Trust to support SDSU's new scholarship program

First Bank & Trust announced a major commitment Tuesday to support South Dakota State University’s new scholarship programs.

The bank is committing $500,000 towards the university's initiative for low-income South Dakota high school juniors and seniors pursuing dual credit courses.

The Jackrabbit Access College Early Scholarship aims to remove the financial barrier of high school students who cannot afford the approximately $50-per-credit cost for dual credit courses. Any student who qualifies for a federal free or reduced lunch program or has a family annual income at or below USDA income levels for those programs can take dual credit classes through SDSU at no cost to them.

SDSU officials say the financial commitment from First Bank & Trust will pay the students’ share.

“First Bank & Trust is among SDSU’s most generous and long-standing financial supporters,” said SDSU President Barry H. Dunn. “We are honored that First Bank & Trust is stepping forward again and agreeing to serve as the exclusive title sponsor of this groundbreaking new program."