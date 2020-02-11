Nearly 200 evacuees to leave coronavirus quarantine in US

Nearly 200 evacuees are ending a two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak.

This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, photo provided by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows evacuees from China arriving at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif. (Source: Krysten I. Houk/The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP)

Authorities say the quarantine ends Tuesday for those held at March Air Reserve Base. None have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide.

Hundreds of evacuees remain under quarantine at other bases in California, Texas and Nebraska, and only one has tested positive for the virus.

That person, who initially tested negative, is now in isolation at a San Diego hospital.

Overall, there have been 13 confirmed cases in the U.S., including seven in California.

Miramar received two flights and more than 170 evacuees last week. Seven that had shown possible symptoms of the highly contagious virus were hospitalized for observation but several tested negative and have been released.

Hundreds of American evacuees from China have been quarantined at military bases around the country until it’s determined that they don’t have the virus.

Meanwhile, China’s daily death toll from the virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead. Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.

The updated figures come after leader Xi Jinping visited a community health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating. Xi was featured in state media expressing confidence in the “war against the disease.”

Authorities in Hong Kong evacuated an apartment block after two cases among its residents raised suspicion the virus may be spreading through plumbing.

Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, many people remain at home, with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine. Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers returning to cities and business resuming worsens the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has convened a group of experts to fast-track promising tests, drugs and vaccines to help slow the outbreak of the virus, which was identified late last year in China.

WHO said there were still many unanswered but critical questions about the virus. Those include what animals it came from, how it’s spread among people and how best to treat patients.

Experts say it could be months or even years before any approved treatments or vaccines are developed.

In Britain, officials declared the new coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” after five British tourists contracted it at a ski resort in the French Alps. The case has illustrated how the ease of international travel is complicating global efforts to track and contain the new virus.

A middle-aged businessman from England is believed to have picked up the virus during a conference at a Singapore hotel. From the hotel, to the ski resort and a pub in his hometown, as well as the flights he took back to Britain, the man may have come in contact with dozens of other people.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.