First two cases of Coronavirus confirmed in South Dakota

Dakota News Now has confirmed two people in the state of South Dakota have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

One of the patients is a resident of Mitchell. She tells Dakota News Now her test results came back Tuesday afternoon, confirming the virus. The patient says she traveled on a plane last week. The patient reported doctors told her she was the second case in the state. That patient also lives in Mitchell. That patient also traveled by plane recently but is not related to the first patient and has no connections to her.

Governor Kristi Noem will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to address the situation.

In a statement, she said “The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” said Noem. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously – now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”