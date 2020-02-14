'Fischgaard Short Film Project' in this weekend in Aberdeen

Writing, shooting, and editing video quickly and efficiently is what teams will have to do during this weekend's Fischgaard Short Film Project.

"5:30 is the kick off party at the Red Rooster, the films will be turned in between 4:00 pm and 4:30," said Tom Black, the Creator of the Project.

Teams will have 48 hours to create a short film.

"In that 48 hours they're going to write a script, shoot it, film it,, of course edit it, and turn it a digital file," said Black.

Tom Black is the creative mind behind this weekend long event that has seen a lot of growth.

"15 years ago technology was so different you could turn your film in on VHS, now of course we're doing it all with digital file, so the technology changes in 15 years has made it a lot more accessible to everybody," Black said.

Dan Cleberg is one of the team leaders in the competition.

"I just love making films, always have ever since I was a kid, we had a VHS camera," Dan Cleberg, one of the film makers participating in the project, said.

Cleberg tells me the project allows him to be creative and build relationships.

"I like the family vibe of the whole event, but it's also just a great way to get people together, it's a great community building event," said Cleberg.

The films that are created will be aired at the Capitol Theater in Aberdeen on Sunday. Black expects the night to be very entertaining.

"This is a wonderful challenge to drive their creative juices," Black said.