Fisherman drowns in northeast South Dakota lake

Authorities say a man has drowned while fishing at a lake in northeast South Dakota.

Forty-seven-year-old Jesse Paul Skarnagel of Claire City died Thursday evening, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Skarnagel and his brother were fishing in a boat on South Red Iron Lake, according to Game, Fish & Parks Supervisor Tim McCurdy.

McCurdy said the brothers' boat began taking on water and capsized. One brother able to swim to an island while dragging Skarnagel with him.

Skarnagel was unconscious when a Marshall County deputy arrived. The deputy performed CPR, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other brother was treated for hypothermia. Water temperatures were in the mid-40s at the time.

Skarnagel was wearing heavy bib overalls, which made swimming difficult. McCurdy says there were life jackets in the boat, but they were not being worn.

Red Iron Lake is located roughly ten miles west of Sisseton.