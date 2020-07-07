Advertisement

Forbes Magazine names Cortrust South Dakota's top bank

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A South Dakota-based bank has been recognized by Forbes Magazine for its service to customers.

Forbes named Cortrust Bank the best bank in the state in its annual review.

Each year, Forbes partners with the market research firm Staista to analyze banks through customer surveys. The survey focuses on five factors: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

This is the second year Forbes has produced the list. Cortrust Bank was named South Dakota's top bank each year.

