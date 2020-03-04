Former Iowa officer gets probation for leaving scene of accident

A former police officer has been given two years of probation for leaving the scene of a fatal accident with a bicyclist in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County court records say Robert Christensen pleaded guilty Monday. The judge granted Christensen a deferred judgment.

Under a deferred judgment, Christensen's conviction could be removed from his record if he were to successfully complete the terms of his probation.

Christensen had retired from the Council Bluffs police force.

The May 11 accident fatally injured 55-year-old William Shepard. Authorities say Christensen reported his involvement more than five hours after the accident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)