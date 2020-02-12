Former KDLT Kitchen set coming to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore

How would you like to own a piece of the former KDLT News set?

The Habitat for Humanity's "ReStore" was at the old building taking apart the KDLT Kitchen.

It's just one of the many things around the station that they say they will be able to turn around and sell to the community.

"ReStore" serves as somewhat of a thrift store for building materials and has played a big role in cutting down on clutter at the landfill.

“Just in our local community, our ReStore has diverted over 500 tons of reusable material from our landfill. That's huge,” says Restore Manager Alisha Grove.

The Items, like The KDLT Kitchen, should be available in a couple of days.

