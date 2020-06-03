Former Rapid City police chief appointed to leadership position at Children's Home Society

The Children's Home Society has established a new leadership position to help the organization in its mission to help those impacted by domestic violence.

On Wednesday, the Society appointed Karl Jegeris as its Director of Collaborative Excellence.

Jegeris is currently the chief of the Rapid City Police Department. He announced Wednesday he is leaving that position to join the Children's Home Society.

Organizers say this new position will provide leadership and guidance in the areas of strategy, program development, and enhanced client outcomes.

Jegeris severed with Rapid City police for 24 years. As chief, he led initiatives that met the needs of the community, built and strengthened relationships with community partners, and worked to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Rapid City.

Jegeris will office primarily at the CHS campus in the Black Hills, and he will be regularly serving at the Sioux Falls locations as well.