Former Sioux Falls baseball player pleads not guilty to sexual assault, child porn

A former Sioux Falls Canaries player pled not guilty to multiple child porn and sexual assault charges on Monday.

A Lincoln County grand jury indicted 48-year-old Juan Thomas on two counts of first-degree rape and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents say Thomas had sex with a child under 13 and "knowingly possessed" child pornography.

Thomas was arrested on January 28th.

Thomas is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

A jury trial is scheduled for May 19th.

Thomas was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1991. While he never made it to a Major League roster, he did make it to Triple-A for the Seattle Mariner's affiliate, the Tacoma Raniers. He finished his baseball career with the Sioux Falls Canaries, playing for the club in 2004 and 2005.

