Former Sioux Falls teacher accused of sexual contact with student makes court appearance

A former Sioux Falls high school teacher accused of sexual contact with a student made his first court appearance.

Daylan Fargo faces charges of sexual contact with a minor under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Fargo is being held on a $100,000 bond. Fargo was arrested on February 3, in Hall County, Nebraska.

He is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 as a condition of his bond.

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities say a former Sioux Falls teacher has been arrested on sexual contact with a minor charges.

27-year-old Daylan Fargo was arrested in Hall County, Nebraska.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said Fargo is charged with sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

"I wouldn't say this investigation is complete yet. We do have enough information where we were able to get a warrant for his arrest and we'll continue this investigation on our end," says Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Fargo was an assistant choir director at Washington High School in Sioux Falls. He resigned days before a parent filed a protection order against him Friday.

Police began investigating Fargo last week after they received a tip there was inappropriate contact happening between an adult and a teen. Clemens said the contact took place over a two-year period.

"It involved texting and sending pictures. The adult sent it to the juvenile, the juvenile sent it to the adult."

An arrest warrant was issued Monday. Fargo is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

"At some point, they'll make arrangements to get him from to Minnehaha County and then he'll make his court appearance."

According to the arrest affidavit, Fargo told police he began communicating with the victim when he was 14. Fargo said he eventually sent lewd texts and social media messages to the victim, including nude pictures of himself. Fargo told police the relationship was consensual.

The affidavit also stated the victim told police Fargo once touched the victim's genitals before a lesson at a school. The victim would have been 15 at the time.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls School District said, "We are troubled when we learn of allegations concerning someone in a position of trust. The safety of our students and staff is one of our highest priorities and we stand ready to ensure our schools provide a safe and welcoming learning environment."

