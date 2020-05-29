Former U.S. Attorney weighs in on George Floyd death investigation; SFPD Chief speaks out

After four days of protests and riots, the family and friends of George Floyd appear to be one step closer to the justice they are looking for with the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but many still wonder why the charges didn't come sooner.

Randy Seiler is a former South Dakota U.S. Attorney and says time is needed to gather all the information possible.

Seiler said, “It does take time to assemble evidence, to interview witnesses, to prepare those reports, to gather evidence, to have to crime lab take a look at some of the evidence even if it seems clear, and to issue those reports.”

Seiler says that arresting someone too fast can affect the trial.

“You want to make sure that you have all your bases covered because once the charges are initiated, certain rights kick in with respects to both the prosecution and defendant and speedy trial time frames,” Seiler added.

Federal and state authorities are leading their own investigation to what happened Monday night in Minneapolis.

“The individuals involved can be both prosecuted both at the state level and at the federal level.” Seiler continued, “They’re parallel investigations, there will most likely be cooperation between them, but they are separate and distinct.”

Although the killing of George Floyd did not happen in Sioux Falls, many South Dakotans are wondering what we are doing right here at home to prevent something like this.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said, “One of the first things that we did after this happened is, we made sure that we implemented and continued to do that refresher training to our patrol officers and our shift line ups, to go over again the specifics of our use of force policy.”

Sioux Falls Police Chief, Matt Burns, says officers undergo a yearly defensive tactics training which includes the process of arrests, and in a time like this, Chief Burns is hoping the community and law enforcement can work together to get through it.

“Reach out to others, humans tend to fear what they don’t understand, and so it moves us all to try and reach out to others and try to understand them from their perspective and what their concerns are. So, when we all have that greater understanding we can work together better and get along better a community,” said Chief Burns.

Chief Burns mentioned that if people plan to protest in Sioux Falls, he hopes the protestors will work with the police department so that everyone can remain safe during assembly.

Mayor Paul TenHaken released a statement Friday and said, ‘While outrage is understandable, peaceful protest and constructive dialogue is the best path forward for reform.’