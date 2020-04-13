Former Vikings quarterback Tavaris Jackson killed in car crash

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed Sunday night in a car crash in Alabama, according to multiple media reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news Monday morning.

ESPN Reporter Courtney Cronin said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed to her that Jackson was killed when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Jackson, 36, was an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State University, according to the university's website.

The Vikings drafted Jackson out of Alabama State 64th overall in 2006. He went on to play five seasons with the team before spending four other seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Buffalo Bills. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014.

KSTP-TV reports during his time with the Vikings, Jackson played in 36 games, starting 20 of them, and threw for 3,984 yards with 24 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and ran for another 535 yards and four touchdowns.