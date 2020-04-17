Foster agencies search for temporary care providers during pandemic

South Dakota Kids Belong is trying to make a difference for children in South Dakota. The non-profit is one of several that partner with the Department of Social Services to facilitate foster care and adoption.

Because of escalating violence during the pandemic, is there a pressing need for foster care when children are removed from an abusive situation according to State Directory Kristi Woolsey.

"In Sioux Falls and Rapid City, more so Rapid City, there's been a big influx of children that have come into care, due to COVID. But even before COVID ever happened, there was a need for more foster parents and so this is kind of caused even more stress on the department. And so now they're in need of foster parents," said Woolsey.

The greatest and most immediate need is for temporary care providers, who would agree to take in a child or children short term.

"Someone who would take in the child into their home for 24 hours, up to three days. And during that time the Department of Social Services is searching for a fully licensed family to put that child with," said Woolsey.

Training to become a temporary care provider is online. There are a few forms to complete and a background check as well.

The need for adoption also exists. According to Woolsey, there are 80 children fully available to be adopted. Some of their videos are available on the Facebook page for South Dakota Kids Belong. Of the 30 videos produced, 18 have resulted in adoptions.