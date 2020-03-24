Foundation creates COVID-19 grant program for nonprofits

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has created an emergency grant program for local nonprofits that may be suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

It's COVID-19 Response Grants will provide critical financial relief to local nonprofits. Nonprofits can apply if the coronavirus outbreak has created an extraordinary increase in demand for services or has created a need for emergency operating support.

"COVID-19 has devastated every area of the global economy, including the non-profit sector. To help allay some of the pressures our local nonprofits are facing, the Community Foundation is stepping forward to help," Vice President for Community Investment Patrick Gale said.

"Because of so many across our area who have supported our Community Fund with unrestricted gifts, we are able to flexibly respond to the unexpected and unprecedented needs facing our nonprofit partners. As the effects of this pandemic continue to unfold throughout our community, the Foundation remains committed to serving as a catalyst for good – assessing needs and opportunities, engaging in dialogue and convening resources to help where we can."

More information is available on the foundation's website.

