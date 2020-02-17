Four Dell Rapids restaurants battle for best burger

Just because January is over, doesn't mean the burger competitions are too. Dell Rapids is hosting its own version of the burger battles through the month of February.

For the first time ever, Dell Rapids is getting into the burger battle business.

Throughout February, County Fair, Norby's, Papa's Pub and Eatery and Pinz will compete for the title of the best burger in the Dell Rapids area.

Burger creations range from the candied bacon, jalapeno, cheddar, and peanut butter burger to the Hawaiian humdinger.

It is a chance for cooks in each kitchen to get creative and for patrons to step outside their comfort zone and try some new places.

Each dinner receives a ballot to vote on, and the restaurant with the most positive votes claims victory.

So far, the restaurants have enjoyed it as much as the costumers --

“Yeah, it's has been really exciting. A lot of people coming in that I didn't think would be coming and yeah, it's been fantastic being a part of the competition, it's even been a little bigger than we anticipated, a lot of people coming in to try our burger,” said Norby’s Manager Doug Ehrmantraut.

Come February 29, one burger will be crowned the best in the Dell Rapids area.

