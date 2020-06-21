Four killed, one injured in wrong way crash on I-35W

Four people are dead and one is seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened in Richfield near 66th Street at about 10:54 p.m.

According to a crash report, a Nissan Murano was traveling south in northbound lanes on I-35W when it collided with a northbound GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Nissan, identified in the State Patrol crash report as 21-year-old Alfredo Torres, of St. Paul, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the GMC, 25-year-old Briana Marisa Vazquez, of Watertown, S.D., and two passengers in the GMC — 28-year-old Hassan Aquil Abdulmalik, of Bloomington, and 27-year-old Tyler Joseph Fried, of Vermillion, S.D., — were also killed in the crash.

A third passenger in the GMC, identified as 25-year-old Alaura Danielle Fried, of Lakeville, suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition as of Sunday morning was unclear.

According to the crash report, Tyler Fried and Alaura Fried weren't wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.