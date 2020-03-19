Friday: Faith Temple Food Giveaway offering “drive-thru” at fairgrounds

Faith Temple Food Giveaway is continuing to offer food to those living in hunger in South Dakota amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the giveaway will begin at 4 pm at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The first 600 guests over 18 will receive a pre-packaged box of food items via a drive-thru due to social distancing precautions.

Guests will stay in their vehicles and will follow a pre-determined route through the fairgrounds with access only available through the north entrance off of Madison St.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is also seeking volunteers, find more information on faithtemplefood.com.