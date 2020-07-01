Fridays on the Plaza canceled for the summer

A downtown Sioux Falls event is being put on hold this summer.

This week, Dakota News Now made the difficult decision to cancel Fridays on the Plaza for the 2020 season.

The summer event started in 2018 in the 12th Street Plaza outside the Dakota News Now studio and quickly drew a number of fans. They'd spend their afternoon enjoying live music by some of the region's best musicians and lunch from local food trucks.

"While we love seeing the crowds outside our station each Friday during the summer, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for us to come up with a plan to hold the event safely," Dakota News Now News Director Kevin King said. "We hope we can bring back the food, music, and fun next summer."