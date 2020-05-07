Fridays on the Plaza delayed until July

Fans of food trucks and live music will have to wait a little longer for summer fun at Courthouse Square in downtown Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is postponing the start of Fridays on the Plaza until July 10.

"The musicians and food truck vendors were anxious to get things going on the plaza in downtown Sioux Falls," News Director Kevin King said. "But with the current city ordinance for non-essential businesses and events limiting crowd sizes, we felt it's best to hold off. We'll see how things are as we get closer to July."

Right now, Fridays on the Plaza is scheduled to begin July 10 and run through September 4. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 12th Street Plaza in downtown Sioux Falls.

If you know of a musician or food truck that would like to participate, please email kevin.king@dakotanewsnow.com.