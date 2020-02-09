In a win for the world, ‘Parasite’ takes best picture Oscar

“Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast. Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

He earlier won the best director Oscar. It is the first directing Oscar for Bong, whose previous films include “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.”

"Parasite" also took best original screenplay and best international film.

Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to take the screenplay prize, and “Parasite” became the first Korean film to win an Oscar.

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor Academy Award for his role as a wanna-be-comedian destined to become a supervillain in “Joker.” It is Phoenix’s first Oscar and fourth nomination.

Widely praised for performances in films ranging from “Gladiator” to the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” a best actor win had proved elusive for Phoenix.

Renée Zellwegger won the best actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the tumultuous final year of her life. It is Zellweger’s second Oscar; she won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

The actress has enjoyed front-runner status throughout awards season, picking up top Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild honors last month.

Few categories were more certain coming into the Oscars than best supporting actor, which Brad Pitt has had locked down all awards season.He beat out an iconic group that included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Al Pacino.

Six years ago, Pitt earned a best picture Oscar for producing “12 Years a Slave.” He’s been nominated four times for acting and three times for producing.

Pitt had been the heavy favorite throughout this awards season, giving humorous speeches while collecting trophies at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Laura Dern is the winner of the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role as a high-powered divorce attorney in “Marriage Story.”

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and caps an awards season where the actress has also collected honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

“Jojo Rabbit” also won for Taika Waititi’s adapted screenplay to his Nazi satire.

Best animated film went to “Toy Story 4."

Though the ceremony has no host, two former Oscars hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, dropped in to deliver an opening monologue.

The Oscars red carpet was met with unwelcome gusts of chilly air and hard rain arriving along with nominees who arrived early.

The downpour didn’t dampen the red carpet looks of celebrities like Billy Porter and George MacKay of “1917,” but crews did have to scramble to make sure water didn’t get onto the carpet.

