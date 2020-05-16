Frontline workers get a special "Thank You" from the sky

Frontline workers across the state of South Dakota got a “Thank You” from the sky today as the South Dakota Air National Guard flew over hospitals across the state.

There’s a lot of ways to say thank you to the frontline workers battling the Coronavirus pandemic every day, and the 114th Fighter Wing decided to use their skills to give a thank you.

South Dakota Air National Guard’s Lt. Col. Josh Wika said, “Hopefully when we fly over and people see and hear the planes they can recognize and understand that members of their South Dakota Guard are thinking about them and thankful for them and we’re happy to be able to do this.”

Lt. Col. Josh Wika is a pilot in one of the four F-16 Fighter Jets that soared over hospitals in nine cities across South Dakota Saturday afternoon, using the sky as a platform to say ‘Thank You.’

Wika said, “It’s a thank you to them. It’s our way that we can do it, we can’t be there and shake their hand and say thank you as it is right now. We got a pretty unique opportunity.”

Flyover’s, much like this one, are happening nationwide in an effort to thank the frontline workers battling COVID-19. After many successful flyovers in other states, today was South Dakota’s turn.

“At the higher Air Force levels it started with some Blue Angels and some Thunderbirds and it’s kind of trickled down,” he added. “People enjoyed them, I think people get a sense of pride in their military and again it’s just our way to say ‘Thank You.’”

The event took around two hours to flyover all nine cities.

It showed gratitude for those working on the frontline, and others working in equally important roles.

"Thank you for your work, and that goes for all of the folks at the hospitals that we will be flying over, it goes for the folks who will be standing out there hopefully watching. Whether they are working at a grocery store or whatever kind of essential work they are doing to keep our state going and to keep our nation going. We’ll get through it together,” said Wika.

Saturday was also Armed Forces Day around the United States.