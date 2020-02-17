Full Circle Book Co-op falls victim to vandalism twice in one weekend

Full Circle Book Co-Op in DTSF is known for being a hub for creative people to shop, eat, drink, and experience the artistic community

The little shop is a big advocate for equal rights.

"I wanna thank full circle for being so amazing and so welcoming and so open," says Kristine Reiner, a customer of Full Circle.

On Saturday morning, an employee came to open up shop when they realized what had happened.

"It looked like we had been egged by about 2 dozen eggs," says Co-owner Jason Kurtz.

Kurtz said the vandalism came less than a week after putting up a flag in support of the transgender community outside the store.

"What kind of a clown move is this?" says Luke Johnson, "The more I hear about it the angrier I get."

"I mean you feel violated when it's a space you've always felt safe and comfortable in," says employee Kathleen Rykhus.

After posting a video of the vandalism on Facebook, the community responded with overwhelming support.

The video reached over 12 thousand views.

Though the store was the only business on their street to be hit, it was unclear if this was random or a hate crime, until the very next night when vandals struck again.

Rykhus said, "When I came in on Sunday and saw it had happened again I thought, yeah this is hate."

"Two days in a row and I'm like oh this is straight-up targeting," says customer and Sioux Falls Pride board member, Rachel Bolan.

Now, they only have one message for the vandals.

"The message is resilience. Like we're here. We're here to stay," said Bolan.

Kurtz said, "No matter what anyone did to the store or what they said to us, that we are still gonna fight for what we believe in and the community that we support and help build around the business that we have here at Full Circle and our family that's here and we just wanted to let people know that we weren't gonna be deterred."

Kurtz said he did contact police after both incidents, and there has been a police report filed.

It's still unknown who the vandals are.

