Professional Bull Riding is returning to Sioux Falls, and we're celebrating with a special giveaway.

You can win four tickets to the PBR: Unleash The Beast Sioux Falls Invitational by taking part in the "Which PBR Rider are you?" contest embedded in this story. A random winner will be selected on March 6.

The PBR invitational takes place April 3-5 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

You can find ticket information about the event here.