GPS leads truck driver into low-clearance Pierre bridge

Another semi has fallen victim to the 11-foot-3-inch height restriction of a train bridge along a major route of travel in Pierre.

Dakota Radio Group reports 48-year-old Dewayne Brantley of Houston, Texas, told a responding Pierre Police officer he ignored height limit warning signs and followed directions from his GPS.

The semi was southbound when the accident occurred. The accident happened in the noon hour.

Brantley was cited for a truck route violation.

Dozens of tucks have lost battles with the low-clearance bridge over the years, including this one last summer.