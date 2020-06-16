Garth Brooks to host virtual concert in Luverne

Country music superstar Garth Brooks usually sells out stadiums.

However, Brooks is bringing his show to a drive-in theater near you.

Brooks will be performing a virtual concert at drive-in theaters across the country on June 27th. One is the Verne Drive-In Theatre in Luverne, Minnesota.

Verne's 19-year-old assistant manager, Gracie Rozeboom, is to credit for bringing the virtual concert in Luverne.

"I got a bunch of emails and comments on our email and Facebook about this Garth Brooks event and I never heard about it, so I did a little bit more research and then I found the production company, Encore Live was hosting this event, so then I contacted them and we got all set up and ready to roll," Rozeboom said.

The town of Luverne, which is just under 5,000 people, is still dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. However, they are preparing for what could be a rather busy day.

"The Chamber (of commerce) is prepared to serve anyway we can help out the drive-in, in any way that we see fit or that they see fit," said Tony Schomacker, Luverne Chamber of Commerce President.

You can find more details about the venue and the event on the Verne Drive-In Theater's Facebook page. Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster June 19th.