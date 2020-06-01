George Floyd protest planned for Pierre Monday evening

A demonstration to protest the death of a Minneapolis man who died in police custody is set to take place Monday evening in Pierre.

The protest in response to the death of George Floyd is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the state Capitol.

Police say they have been communicating with the group organizing the event, Hear our Voices, which has assured police it is a peaceful protest.

“The City of Pierre absolutely supports the public’s constitutional right to peacefully protest,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “I do want to remind spectators and protesters of that right and to be respectful of property and each other.”

Protests in response to Floyd's death have popped up in cities across the country, including one in Sioux Falls Sunday night that resulted in violence breaking out between police and protesters outside the Empire Mall.