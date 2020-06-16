George Floyd's Uncle speaks out about Gettysburg Police badge

Selwyn Jones couldn't make it to the Gettysburg City Council meeting last week because he was traveling to the funeral for his nephew George Floyd.

"My cause now is to change the world, with my nephew passing, I think it gave us all a platform to grow," said Selwyn Jones, Gettysburg resident, and Uncle of George Floyd.

Jones has lived in Gettysburg for three years, but it wasn't until after the death of his nephew that he learned Confederate flags being worn by the Gettysburg Police Officers.

Jones thinks the intentions of putting the flag on the uniform were good, but things now need to change.

"I recon when it was made it was a good choice for them, but in light of the situation that is going on in the world, I think that choice should be abolished and be done with because it represents nothing good," Jones said.

Jones says this is about more than just the flag, it's about the symbol behind it.

"The flag itself does not bother me because I overlook things like that, but the content of the flag, racism and slavery affects a lot of people in this world," Jones said.

During last week's City meeting, Police Chief Dave Mogard expressed his dislike for wearing the flag, even with some people not on his side.

"My opinion is, would you put the Confederate flag on your business or your home? Then why would you put it on my patch," said Police Chief Dave Mogard.

Jones commends Mogard for standing up for what he believes in.

"Thanks to the power of people's hearts and souls, Dave Mogard took a stand and it made a change, and I have to commend him for that," said Jones.

Jones is hopeful things will change during the next Council meeting on July 6th. He wants people to know it's deeper than just wearing the flag on the uniform.

"For the disrespect that the young man showed my nephew, that was a no win situation. The disrespect that a couple of people of Gettysburg showed us, we can never get that back. If you're not part of the solution, obviously you're part of the problem," Jones said