George Floyd's family joins march in downtown Sioux Falls

The protests started late in the afternoon when thousands gathered to speak out against racism and injustice.

Among the crowd was the uncle of George Floyd. His message was very clear. He wanted justice for his nephew but in the most peaceful way possible.

George Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, lives in Gettysburg, South Dakota and traveled to Sioux Falls to march with thousands to protest for justice in the death of his nephew.

“Today was absolutely beautiful, to over 2,000 people walking with signs for my nephew that would’ve put a smile on his face. He had a smile as big as the world and this gave me goosebumps to hear the speakers talking,” said Jones.

Jones was one of those speakers when the protest began at Van Eps Park. Protesters then traveled the Minnehaha Courthouse Building before ending at Law Enforcement Center.

Along the way, protesters were greeted with speakers at each destination.

“Beautiful speakers, beautiful crowd; I have nothing to say but thank you to Sioux Falls for making my nephews legacy a positive one,” said Jones.

The positive legacy he says that Floyd left behind, started much before the world knew his name.

“My nephew was a smiler, a joker, he was a big gentle giant and his infectious smile and attitude and his positive situation; everyone is always going to remember his smile,” said Jones.

With the smile of his nephew in mind, Jones emphasizes the important of staying peaceful.

After our chat, Jones got a special ride back to his car with an important message.

“This wonderful Sioux Falls officer is going to give me a ride to my car, so they’re all not that bad we just need to figure out the difference between the bad and the good and weed them out,” said Jones

