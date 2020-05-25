‘Get out of here’: Girl, 10, scares off would-be burglar from Calif. home

Authorities in California are searching for a man who they believe tried to burglarize a home but was scared away by a 10-year-old girl.

Lola Pendley, 10, was waiting in an SUV in the driveway and saw the suspect. She quickly exited the vehicle and shouted at him, scaring him away. (Source: Ring.com/Dylan Pendley/KGET/CNN)

Surveillance video from the Pendley family’s Ring system shows the shocking moments Thursday when a male intruder approached the Bakersfield, California, home and attempted to steal a golf cart from the garage.

Lola Pendley, 10, was waiting in an SUV in the driveway and saw the suspect. She quickly exited the vehicle and shouted at the man, scaring him away.

"She is very brave. I am so surprised,” said Lola’s mother, Jordan Pendley. “She was pretty shook up. I felt really bad for her. She was really scared, but that was such a bold move of her."

Lola ran back inside the house, while the suspect ran off across the lawn. By the time her mother made it outside, the man was gone.

The Pendleys believe the intruder patrolled the neighborhood in a brown 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and saw their house had the garage open. He drove by the house, circled back around, parked the car then came walking up the driveway.

Jordan Pendley says Lola was outside for less than five minutes when the man approached. She is worried something like this could happen again.

“It's kind of scary. You just always have to be careful and watch out for your surroundings. I feel like there's just people watching all the time, even when you don't realize it," the mother said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone who has seen the suspect or knows who he is asked to contact them.

