Get ready to roll: Lottery opening for White House Easter Egg Roll

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE AMERICAN EGG BOARD - Children take part in the 141st annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Washington. This year 74,000 eggs were donated by America's egg farmers for rolling, decorating and snacking at the event, supported by the American Egg Board. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for the American Egg Board)
Updated: Mon 10:37 AM, Feb 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) -- The online lottery for tickets to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll opens Tuesday.

Starting at 10 a.m. E.T., people can enter the lottery at no cost, and it will remain open for a week, according to the White House press release.

Winners will receive an email by March 4.

Families with kids under the age of 13-years-old are invited to join First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump for a day of Easter activities.

The 2020 roll takes place April 13 on the White House's South Lawn. The tradition started in 1878 by President Rutherford Hayes.

Commemorative eggs from the White House will also be available to the public.

If you're interested in attending, follow this link: https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/250029

